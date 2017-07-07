Bear in Westminster pulls down bird feeder while looking for snack

WESTMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - Westminster Police shared video showing a bear stopping in a local’s backyard for a snack on Friday.

The bear is seen pulling down a bird feeder .

Police say they have received several calls about bears in the area lately and they have been in touch with animal control.

Watch the 7News video to see the bear pulling down the bird feeder.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)