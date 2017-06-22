Bear seen running through front yard in Billerica

BILLERICA, Mass. (WHDH) — A Billerica man caught a black bear on-camera as it ran across his front yard.

Kevin Duffy said he had just gotten home from work Wednesday when he looked out the window and saw the animal running across the street. A car was driving slowly past his house and he said he first thought it was a runaway dog being followed by its owner.

“As soon as it dawned on me that it was a bear, I grabbed my phone and videotaped it as it came across the neighbor’s lawn across the street and literally up to my frown lawn,” said Duffy.

Duffy said he was relieved that his small dog was inside when the bear ran onto his lawn.

There has been a recent rash of bear sightings across Massachusetts, with bears spotted in Concord, Westfield and Marlborough.

