Bear spotted wandering through shopping plaza in Keene, N.H.

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) — People in Keene, New Hampshire had a close call Tuesday after a black bear was found roaming through a shopping center.

The bear was seen at around 11 a.m. at the West Street Shopping Center, where witnesses said it was scared onto the sidewalk by police. As the police cruiser blared its sirens and tried to get it to leave, the bear even stopped a few times to go window shopping at several of the stores.

“Oh, he was peering into the stores. He climbed right up,” said Morgan Carpenter, who was in one of the stores at the time.

Police eventually scared the bear back into the woods. Although bear sightings are common in Keene, people at the shopping center said they had never seen one up close before.

