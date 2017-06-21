Bedford police seek car involved in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

BEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Bedford are searching for a driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist with serious injuries.

Authorities say a silver hatchback sedan struck a cyclist Tuesday night along Route 225 around 6 p.m.

The victim, a 63-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Authorities say the vehicle involved could be a Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

