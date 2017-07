Bei Bei the panda has been practicing climbing and falling at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington.

Bei Bei enjoys climbing trees during playtime.

Caretakers say pandas are built to take a tumble, and Bei Bei is no exception.

Watch the 7News video to see Bei Bei climbing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)