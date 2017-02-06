Belichick leads team to biggest comeback in Super Bowl history

Houston, TX (WHDH) — He’s not always forthcoming and he’s not always a ray of sunshine but the football world must conclude he is the best football coach ever.

And Bill Belichick doesn’t like to focus on Bill Belichick.

“It’s all about these players. We got great players,” said Belichick. “They’re tough and they compete. We thought they competed for 60 minutes but it took more tonight.”

He turns 65 in April but Belichick has no plans to retire anytime soon.

He led the team to the biggest comeback win in Super Bowl history. And it sure didn’t look like that would happen at half time.

“He was calm, he was relaxed,” said LeGarrette Blount. “He knew we was going to win this.”

Players said Belichick and his coaching staff made adjustments and told them to play 60 minutes of football.

Now he has seven Super Bowl rings including two he got before he became head coach of the New England Patriots.

Now, him and Tom Brady, unstoppable.

