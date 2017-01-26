Belichick on Falcons: ‘We have a lot to get ready for’

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots returned to the practice field for the first time this week to begin their preparations for the Atlanta Falcons, who boast the only offense to average over 30 points per game this season.

“We have a lot to get ready for,” Bill Belichick said. “They’re very explosive offensively. I mean every guy that gets the ball can score a touchdown from 80 yards away or more.”

Just like the Patriots, Atlanta’s high-octane offense is powered by an All-Pro quarterback.

“He’s had a great career. He does everything well, Belichick said of Matt Ryan. “He handles the line of scrimmage well, gets the team into right plays, plays good in critical situations, deep balls or intermediate throws, possession passes, red area, he’s athletic, he can get out of some trouble, so there’s really no weaknesses to his game.”

Come Super Bowl Sunday, Belichick will make a record 10th Super Bowl appearance and his seventh as a head coach. This year’s Super Bowl means more to Belichick, especially with his sons, Steven and Brian, on the coaching staff.

“Special, yeah special. Unlike any other really,” Belichick said. “It’s obviously great to have Steven, but to also have Brian, it’s special.”

