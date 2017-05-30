Bella Bond murder suspect due in court Tuesday

Opening statements are expected on Tuesday in the trial of Michael McCarthy.

He is charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say he killed two-year-old Bella Bond two years ago.

She was the daughter of Rachelle Bond, McCarthy’s former girlfriend.

Bella Bond’s body was discovered on Deer Island in June of 2015.

Police say the girl was killed about a month earlier.

Investigators say McCarthy and Bond placed Bella’s body in a duffel bad and threw the bag into the water off of South Boston. It took months for officials to identify Bella and McCarthy denies killing the child.

Rachelle Bond reached a plea deal on charges that she helped cover up Bella’s death. She pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and larceny over 250 dollars, for continuing to collect state benefits following her daughter’s death.

As a result of the agreement, Rachelle Bond is scheduled to testify against McCarthy during the trial.

