Bella Bond’s mother admits to lying, saying her daughter was still alive after death

BOSTON (WHDH) - Breaking down and under oath, Rachelle Bond told jurors that she was well aware of the little girl’s body that washed up on Deer Island during the summer of 2015 and the nationwide search to identify her.

“And I saw the pants,” said Bond, “and I knew her because of that.”

But Bella Bond’s mother told jurors she did ‘nothing,’ saying that she spent the summer in a heroin induced haze, afraid of her then boyfriend, Michael McCarthy. McCarthy is on trial accused of punching Bella in the stomach so hard that it killed her. Rachelle said he wouldn’t let her use the bathroom alone.

She cried as jurors heard her daughter’s voice on a recorded phone call with McCarthy.

Bond is testifying as part of a deal that defense attorney’s say gets her out of jail for her part in dumping her daughter’s body.

McCarthy’s attorney says Rachelle is actually the one guilty of murder, getting her to admit that long after Bella died she was telling people her daughter was still living with her.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

