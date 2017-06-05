Bella Bond’s mother to take stand again in murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - After breaking down on the stand on Friday, Rachelle Bond will be back testifying on Monday against her boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, in the death of her 2-year-old daughter Bella.

As part of a plea deal with the prosecution, Bond described the night of baby Bella’s death inside the couple’s Dorchester apartment back in June.

Bond said she felt trapped and McCarthy threatened to kill her too.

Bond says McCarthy injected her with heroin.

The next day they dumped Bella’s body and Bond says she saw a duffel bag full of weights.

“It was in the back, I saw my green duffel bag,” said Bond, “and I could see her thigh through it, it was her in there.”

Bond said she later confronted McCarthy who told her Bella was a demon and needed to be killed.

The trial will start up again on Monday morning.

