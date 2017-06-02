Bella’s Bond mother to testify in murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - Testimony resumes in the Baby Bella trial on Friday and the little girl’s mom is expected to take the stand.

Rachelle Bond, agreed to testify against her ex boyfriend Michael McCarthy after making a deal with prosecutors.

She pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact. Bond allegedly helped McCarthy dispose of Bella’s body.

The jurors left the courtroom Thursday. They visited Deer Island, where the 2-year-old’s body washed up back in 2015.

For months after her body washed up, Bella was known only as Baby Doe as investigators worked to identify her.

Prosecutors say McCarthy killed the girl by punching her in the stomach. They also argue that he killed the toddler because he believed she was a demon.

