‘Belle of the Ball’ event gets high schoolers ready for prom

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of high schoolers in Massachusetts will be going to the prom in style this year, thanks to the non-profit organization Caring Partners.

Caring Partners held its 13th annual Belle of the Ball event at Simmons College on Saturday. Girls struggling financially got the opportunity to pick out a dress, shoes, jewelry and other accessories so they can experience prom. Everything at Belle of the Ball was donated, including more than 2,000 gowns.

“It’s hard to find dresses, especially money-wise,” said mother Jessenia Bones. “But this is perfect, they’re helping us out.”

Volunteers were also on hand to help girls pick out the right look for prom.

“The girls in here are uplifting each other, they’re calling each other beautiful, there’s no better energy. That’s what I like,” said high school senior Jailine Flores.

Caring Partners is funded by Anton’s Cleaners, Jordan’s Furniture and Enterprise Bank.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)