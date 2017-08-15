Bellingham police seek answers after playground tagged with profane, lewd graffiti

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police and parents in Bellingham are searching for answers after an elementary school playground was vandalized and tagged with profane and lewd messages.

Authorities say the South Elementary playground was found covered in bright pink graffiti, including a giant “666,” swear words and inappropriate images.

“It’s upsetting because this where my kids play and this is where the community comes,” Amy Robey said. “It was supposed to be a place for enjoyment and somebody came in and ruined it.”

Police believe the incident is connected to a vandalism spree in the town.

“Based on what I’m learning today, it sounds like it happened on Saturday night,” Detective Steve Daigle said.

The Primavera School, a nearby fence and a street sign were also tagged using the same bright pink paint.

The incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Daigle at 508-657-2882 or 508-962-4250.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)