Belmont man charged with causing rollover crash involving school bus

BELMONT, MA (WHDH) - A Belmont man has been charged after police said his erratic driving caused a school bus full of students to rollover on Route 95 in Weston earlier this month.

Scott D. Rossi, 29, has been issued a summons to appear in court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unsafe lane change and failure to use care in passing.

Rossi was driving a Chevrolet Silverado when he crossed multiple lanes and slammed into the bus on Jan. 11, according to police. The impact caused the bus to crash through the guardrail and rollover onto its side.

Twenty-two middle school students were on the bust at the time. Ten students were treated for minor injuries.

The crash shut down the highway for several hours leading into the evening commute.

Rossi was served the citation last week. He will appear in court at a later date.

