Beloved artist killed after deer hit by car, thrown through windshield of minivan

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - A 76-year-old Wayland man was driving through Weston on Wednesday when he was impaled by antlers and killed after a car struck a deer, launching it through his minivan’s windshield.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to Wellesley Street for a report that two vehicles had struck a deer in the area of Newton Street. A sedan traveling south struck an adult deer, throwing it into the northbound lane and onto the minivan’s windshield, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

David Lang was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The passengers in the first vehicle were not injured.

Lang’s family described him as an artist in every sense of the word. He worked as a sculptor, painter and photographer. He was leaving his Natick studio when the freak accident happened.

“He continued down the road, hit a telephone pole, the car flipped over and he was likely killed very quickly, with no particular pain. So it was a tragic accident,” son Jon Lang said.

Lang leaves behind two children, four grandchildren and a wife of 51 years.

“I spent my life with him,” Kathleen Lang said. “The first date we went sailing on the Charles, next thing he was visiting me and my roommates at dinner. It was love at first site.”

Lang was the head of the art department at Middlesex School in Concord and had a show on the horizon.

His son Jon said his father was “fun-filled, charismatic, and always engaged with his friends.”

The crash is under investigation, but Lang’s son said it was a “big horned animal” that took him down.

“It was a great big deer, big horned animal. If anything, it’s sort of appropriate that would be the thing that took him on,” Lang said. “Just the way he went through life. He was pretty unstoppable.”

