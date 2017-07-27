Beloved military dog gets one final ride

Muskegon, MI (WHDH) — A Michigan town said goodbye to a furry hero.

Seena, a 10-year-old black lab, did three tours in Afghanistan.

“I don’t want to turn it into a fan fair but he deserves his own parade,” said Corporal Jeff DeYoung, Seena’s owner. “He really does.”

Earlier this month, Corporal DeYoung found out that Seena had bone cancer and had little time left. But before saying goodbye, the two heroes wanted to have a few last adventures together.

At the top of the list, a ride in an open air jeep, which came to fruition on Wednesday.

Before the ride, hundreds of people showed up to pay their final respects to a war hero.

“Overwhelming,” said Corporal DeYoung. “Of course veterans always know you have to be early everywhere, but at the same time the amount of veterans and the amount of family that have showed up it’s remarkable to say the least.”

People then climbed into their jeeps for a final ride with Seena.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Corporal DeYoung, “because the whole time I’m going to realize that all good things are coming to an end and some of the best parts of my life are soon to be ending.”

The canine hero and his best friend then took their last walk as fellow service members and public safety officials gave one final salute.

“I’ll take it a day at a time,” said Corporal DeYoung. “It’s the only thing we can do.”

Fellow marines have started a Go Fund Me page in honor of Seena.

