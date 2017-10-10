Beloved Somerville police officer dies from injuries sustained in New Hampshire crash

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - A beloved Somerville police officer died Monday night from injuries he sustained Sunday morning in a serious crash on a New Hampshire highway.

Louis Remigio, a 30-year veteran with the Somerville Police Department, was riding his motorcycle down Interstate 95 while off-duty when the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker eight in North Hampton.

“For the rest of our careers, we’re going to ensure his memory never fades from the Somerville Police Department, nor the city of Somerville,” said Chief David Fallon.

Michael Ricci, 18, of Burlington, was arrested and charged in connection with the now deadly crash. He faces motor vehicle homicide charges.

Witnesses said Ricci was racing other drivers on the northbound side of the highway before he lost control and drove his Mercedes into oncoming southbound traffic. He then collided with the motorcycle driven by the 55-year-old officer. Ricci and two other cars were said to be weaving through traffic at high speeds.

“I put that car into park and I got out, ran across four lanes of traffic to get to a man that I don’t know to help in some way,” said Jessica Borkush, who saw car parts flying and knew she had to help. “All I could do was tell him to stay with us. I wish there was more that I was capable of doing.”

Three people were taken to area hospitals after the crash. Officials took Remigio to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

City officials said Remigio had always gone “above and beyond the normal call of duty.”

“Louie was a first class human being and exactly the kind of police officer you want serving your community; he was tough yet kind, empathetic, and fair. As a Chief, you always want to see that any interaction your officers have with community members are changing people’s lives for the better, and Officer Remigio embodied that one thousand percent,” said Fallon. “Louie was a very important part of this department, and I cannot begin to express what his loss will mean not only to each of us in the Somerville Police Department, but to the Somerville community. My heart and my prayers are with his family during this time of unimaginable loss.”

“Officer Remigio was not only one of the most dedicated officers, but he was a well-respected and well-loved member of our city,” said Mayor Joseph Curtatone. “Whether responding to an emergency, conducting his daily duties, or assisting with one community event or another, Lou met each person with compassion, with a smile, and he was known for going the extra mile to keep our residents safe. His loss will be immeasurable in the Somerville Police Department, and today we grieve as a community for Officer Remigio, for his family, and for his brothers and sisters in the Somerville Police Department.”

Police officers will escort Remigio from New Hampshire to a Somerville funeral home on Tuesday afternoon. Remigio leaves behind two daughters.

Ricci posted $10,000 cash bail Monday and was released from prison. He is due in court for an arraignment on Oct. 20.

