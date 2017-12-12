Below-freezing temps, bitter wind chills on tap for Wednesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Below-freezing temperatures and bitter wind chills will make for unpleasant mid-week weather in Massachusetts before two chances for snow late in the week.

“The next two days offer real winter cold,” said chief meteorologist Jeremy Reiner. “Wind chills will be down into the single digits and teens. This is far from a wind chill advisory, but it’s still a cold event.”

Reiner reminds anyone who will spend extended time outdoors to dress in layers, avoid exposed skin as this can lead to frostbite, and to bring pets indoors.

Temperatures will dip down into the teens in some areas overnight. On Wednesday, meteorologist Bri Eggers says temperatures will top out in the high 20s, with wind chills between 5-15 degrees.

Motorists should be wary of slippery travel on untreated roads as wet surfaces can ice over.

A wind advisory will be in effect for the Massachusetts coastline, Cape Cod and the Islands, and far western points. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible.

The cold will stick around on Thursday and Friday. Some areas may see light snow and flurries on Thursday morning. Friday will bring a chance for evening flurries.

Temperatures will climb back into the 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

