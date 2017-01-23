Ben or Tommy?: Couple chooses baby name based on Patriots-Steelers AFC game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) – With a big game comes big bets for some, like Tim and Laura Latham.

The married chiropractors who both work at Vega Vitality are huge football fans – for opposing teams. Laura roots for the Patriots while Tim is faithful to the Steelers.

The two have been competitive for their entire nine-year relationship. On the line this year was the name of their future child.

Prior to the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Tim told 7News that if the Steelers win, “the name will be Ben or Benjamin, and if the Patriots win its going to be Tom or Thomas.” The two are unsure, though, whether or not they are going to have a girl or boy.

Following a dominant performance by the Patriots who scored 33 points to the Steelers’ 17 to become the 2017 AFC Champions, the two sent 7News a video response.

“We’re having a baby Tommy!” Laura said.

“My wildcard all along would be to have the middle name be Lynn, so we could call him Tom-Lynn for the head coach,” Tim said. He added, “I’m kind of hoping it is a girl at this point.”

Laura is due in March and if the baby is a boy he will likely have a story to tell the rest of his life.

