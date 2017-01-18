Ben Roethlisberger is one of Tom Brady’s biggest fans

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger are two of the NFL’s premiere quarterbacks, and their unique skills will be on display this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The seasoned veterans may be rivals on the field, but they share a mutual respect for one another.

Over the years, Roethlisberger has become Brady’s biggest fan. When the Patriots and Steelers played earlier this year, Roethlisberger asked Brady for his game jersey to hang in his home office.

“I consider him one of, if not the best of all time,” Roethlisberger said. “I have a lot of respect for him.”

Brady said Roethlisberger has always been a great player and that the “respect is very mutual.”

