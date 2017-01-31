Bennet and Gronk helping Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - He may not be playing in Sunday’s big game but that isn’t stopping Gronk from raffling off tickets to the Super Bowl.

Gronk is giving away two tickets to one lucky fan who enters the raffle.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Boston Children’s Hospital and the Gronk Youth Foundation.

You can enter at gronknationraffle.com

Martellus Bennet is also contributing to the Children’s Hospital in the form of hugs.

The tight end is offering up a way to give his famous hugs to kids recovering from heart disease.

He said for every Marty Pillow bought, one will be donated to Boston Children’s Hospital.

That is because children recovering from heart surgery use pillows as support when they cough to relieve pain.

