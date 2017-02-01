Bennett loses to Falcon’s linebacker in Madden game

Houston, TX (WHDH) — New England fans hoping that a virtual match up isn’t in the Patriots preview.

Martellus Bennett took on a Falcons player in a game of Madden Tuesday.

The end result was not in the Pats favor but Marty B is hoping Sunday’s game will be much different.

Martellus Bennett said no one cares about a video game score and that’s a good thing because Atlanta scored right away.

The victor, Falcons all pro outside linebacker Vic Beasley, ran up the score and seemed pretty proud of his accomplishment.

Bennett lost by 30 points but didn’t seem too concerned. He has never played the Madden game before and hasn’t touched a video game controller in 4 years.

Watch the video above for footage of the two playing Madden.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)