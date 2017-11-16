BOW, NH (WHDH) - The president of Berklee College of Music is responding to concerned students who want to see the school make changes to prevent sexual assaults on campus.

Students staged a walk out Monday in protest of how sexual misconduct is handled at the school.

President Roger Brown met with some students and said the school will create a group focused on eliminating assaults and harassment.

In a statement, the president wrote in part:

I admire your courage in coming forward and am grateful for your activism. I unequivocally condemn abusive or harassing behavior at Berklee.

