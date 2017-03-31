Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren share stage at Boston rally

BOSTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have appealed to their supporters at a rally as liberals continue to mobilize against the agenda of Republican President Donald Trump.

The joint appearance Friday by the senators from Vermont and Massachusetts, respectively, had the feel of a campaign event at a downtown Boston theater.

The two hit familiar themes, including wealth inequality, the need to expand health care, help for the middle class, a $15 per hour minimum wage, and guaranteeing free tuition at public colleges and universities.

Sanders also called for a “fundamental restructuring of the Democratic Party.”

Warren, a Democrat, and Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, are among the top voices in the Senate opposed to Trump.

The former presidential candidate and Warren are both up for re-election next year.

Watch the full event below:

