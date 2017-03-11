BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is speaking in Boston.

The 75-year-old Vermont Independent and former presidential candidate is set to appear March 31 at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate.

He’ll sit for a discussion with Boston Globe political reporter James Pindell, where he’ll weigh in on the future of American democracy and the need for active citizen participation in the path toward progress and change.

The talk is part of the institute’s “Getting to the Point” series that convenes people with differing perspectives to discuss challenges facing the nation.

Previous events have featured Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic Congressman John Lewis, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker and retired Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez.

