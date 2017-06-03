BOSTON (WHDH) - The annual Best Buddies Challenge riders are at the starting line of the 100 mile race this morning.

This is one of three races happening this weekend.

The riders were seen lining up on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester this morning.

They will ride through Duxbury, onto the Cape, and then end in Hyannis Port.

Tom Brady kicked off this weekend’s events with a football game last night at Harvard Stadium.

Some lucky fans were able to catch a pass from Brady.

