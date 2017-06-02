ALLSTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Tom Brady and the 7News team hit the field Friday for a great cause at the annual Best Buddies Football Game at Harvard Stadium in Allston.

The game is part of the Best Buddies Challenge. Saturday’s event is a 100-mile bike ride from Boston to Hyannis.

Joining Brady on the field was his son Jack, along with his Patriots teammates Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman. 7’s Adam Williams and Christa Delcamp also participated.

Watch the video above for more from the football game!

