Best Buddies hosts Sweetheart Pageant at Milford H.S.

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Best Buddies hosted its fourth annual Sweetheart Pageant at Milford High School on Friday night.

The event supports students with intellectual disabilities. The dresses and tuxedos were provided at no cost to the students who participated.

Many of the girls in the pageant wore dresses from Jackie’s Boutique, a shop that lends formal gowns and accessories to Milford students. The boutique was created in memory of Milford High School grad Jackie Gray, who died in a car crash last year. Gray had worked with Best Buddies and organizers said this was the perfect way to carry on her legacy.

