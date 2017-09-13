Best Buy says it will no longer sell Kaspersky software

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy says it will no longer sell software made by the Russian company Kaspersky Labs.

Moscow-based Kaspersky makes anti-virus software for computers. On Wednesday, the U.S. government banned federal agencies from using it over concerns about the company’s ties to the Kremlin and Russian spy operatives. Kaspersky has denied any unethical ties with Russia or any government.

Best Buy Co. declined to give details about dropping Kaspersky products and said it doesn’t comment on contracts with specific vendors. The Minneapolis Star Tribune first reported that Best Buy would stop selling Kaspersky software.

Kaspersky said Wednesday its products were sold at Best Buy for a decade and that the relationship may be re-evaluated.

Amazon and Staples, which have also sold Kaspersky software, didn’t immediately return message seeking comment.

