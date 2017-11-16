(WHDH) — With the holidays coming up, you might be thinking about traveling.

USA Today looked at the best times to book your flights so you can save some money during the holiday season.

To catch a deal, you should book tickets in the United States between 21 and 105 days in advance of your scheduled trip. You want to wait a little while for the prices to drop but not so long that the demand gets higher.

You should also try and book flights on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Flash sales often pop up during the week, so for a day or two, prices could get slashed.

For winter trips, book 54 days in advance. Aside from the holidays, winter is not a busy season which will give you more options.

