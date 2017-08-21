Beth Lindstrom, former Romney aide, to challenge Sen. Warren

BOSTON (AP) — Another Massachusetts Republican is stepping up to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Beth Lindstrom, who served in the administration of former Republican Gov. Mitt Romney, said in a video message posted on her website Monday that she’s “all in” for the 2018 race. She said a more formal announcement will be made in the fall.

Lindstrom describes herself as an “independent-minded Republican,” who would help counter the “finger-pointing” in Washington.

The Groton resident served as director of consumer affairs under Romney and later headed the state lottery.

Warren, a harsh critic of President Donald Trump, enjoys a national base of support as she gears up for a re-election bid. She had $11 million in her campaign account at the end of June.

Three other Republicans are also challenging Warren.

