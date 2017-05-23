‘Better off safe than sorry’: Boston police to increase patrols at concert venues

BOSTON (WHDH) - The deadly concert bombing in Manchester, England, on Monday has raised concerns regarding security at public events in and around the Boston area as the city prepares for a three-day music festival.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend Boston Calling at Harvard Stadium in Allston this weekend, and Mayor Marty Walsh is making safety a top priority in wake of a bomb blast that killed 22 and injured dozens of others at an Ariana Grande concert.

“Be careful when you go to places,” Walsh said. “If you see something that doesn’t look right, grab a police officer. We’re better off safe than sorry.”

Bands like Weezer, Tool and the singer Solange are expected to draw massive crowds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. State and local police plan to monitor the event with great vigilance.

“Commissioner Evans has talked to and notified all the different concert venues in the city,” Walsh said. “We’re asking people to be on high alert.”

Walsh said the suicide attack in Manchester is a reminder of the horrific Boston Marathon bombing and what the city went through.

“It’s such a sad statement,” Walsh said of the bombing. “To go to a concert like that, I don’t understand it.”

The Boston Police Department issued the following statement:

“The Boston Police Department is closely monitoring the situation with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. While there are no specific threats in Boston, BPD has increased patrols at concert venues in and around the city and is asking community members to exercise added levels of vigilance while the cause of the explosion is being investigated.”

Additional security will be stationed at Fenway Park and at TD Garden for the remainder of the NBA playoffs.

