Beverly City Hall evacuated after carbon monoxide detected

BEVERLY (WHDH) - Police say City Hall in Beverly was evacuated after carbon monoxide alarms went off in the building.

According to officials, an underground electrical fire was the cause of the carbon monoxide.

City Hall was reportedly the only building evacuated.

Officials say no injuries have been reported, but the scene is still active.

