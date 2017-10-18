Beverly Hospital on lockdown as police search for wanted suspect

BEVERLY (WHDH) - Police said Wednesday night that Beverly Hospital has been placed on lockdown as authorities search the area for an individual wanted in connection with a domestic incident earlier this week.

The suspect was last spotted near the high school and could be in the area of the hospital, according to police.

Officers are focusing their search near the hospital at this time. A large police presence is gathered in the area.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Details regarding the incident in which the suspect was involved in have not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

