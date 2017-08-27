Beverly Police teaming up with Frates family for an Ice Bucket Challenge

BEVERLY (WHDH) - Beverly Police are teaming up with the Frates family today to host an Ice Bucket Challenge at Lynch Park.

Pete Frates inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge back in 2014 in hopes of spreading awareness and finding a cure for ALS.

Beverly Police are challenging other officers, firefighters, and the public to participate.

7’s Kim Lucey spoke with John Frates, Pete Frates’ father, who said, “We could not be prouder and happier to be a part of this North Shore community, especially Beverly.”

The challenge begins at 9 a.m.

