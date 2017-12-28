Beverly residents left without power for hours after transformer fire

BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) – Residents in Beverly were left in the dark for hours Thursday in dangerously cold temperatures after a transformer caught fire.

According to the Beverly Fire department, an underground transformer caught fire at 248 Cabot St. Responding crews found smoke and fire coming from a sidewalk vault and put out the fire using dry chemical extinguishers. No injuries were reported.

The city extended hours at the senior center for residents to use as a warming center. Beverly Mayor Michael Cahill said police officers have been checking in on residents throughout the evening.

About 1,000 National Grid customers near downtown Beverly have been without power since Thursday morning. National Grid managed to restore power just before 9 p.m. and are hoping to have power back for everyone within the next few hours.

