Beyonce’s wax figure spurs controversy on social media

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Queen B was immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds in New York City.

But the figurine has some on the internet questioning why it doesn’t look like the singer.

People say the photo makes Beyonce look like a different person.

Madame Tussauds responded by saying the flash from the photography may throw off skin color and that is not taken into account at the production stage.

