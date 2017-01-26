Bible found undisturbed after deadly tornado

Hattiesburg, MS (WHDH) — An item found undisturbed in the rubble of Mississippi’s deadly tornadoes over the weekend is giving some survivors a gleam of hope.

Staffers at William Carey University said they spotted an open bible on the pulpit of the campus church.

The open page from Psalm 46, the staffers said, read ‘God is our refuge and our strength, a very present help in trouble.’

Rick Wilemon, an art instructor at the school, took photos and said most of the university’s buildings were destroyed by the twister.

