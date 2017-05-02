Bicyclist in Boston hit-and-run dies; police investigate car found in parking garage

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday was found at the Boston Common Parking Garage.

Richard Archer, 29, of South Boston, was riding his bicycle along Commonwealth Avenue in the city’s Back Bay section when he was hit by a car just after 3:15 a.m., authorities said.

Archer was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died Tuesday morning, according to police.

Security cameras in the area captured the driver of a silver Toyota Camry fleeing the scene.

Boston police said the Camry had out-of-state — possibly New York — license plates with damage to the grill, roof and driver-side door.

After responding to a tip, authorities said the car that was found in the garage had damage to the windshield and roof. They are unsure if they can tow the car due to the low ceiling height in the garage.

Police are waiting on a warrant to enter the car in order to search for evidence. The driver of the vehicle was not been identified.



