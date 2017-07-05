Bicyclist injured after being struck by SUV in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Westborough on Wednesday.

The incident happened on West Main Street at around 1:30 p.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The vehicle stayed at the scene following the crash.

There is no immediate word on the condition of the cyclist.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)