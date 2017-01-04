Bicyclist struck, killed by box truck in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A bicyclist who was struck and killed by a box truck on Tuesday night has been identified.

Police in Brockton responded to a 9-1-1 call after a bicyclist was struck by a truck near North Montello and Locust streets just after 5:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

State Police are investigating the incident.

The victim has been identified as Richard K. Johnson, 51.

The driver of the box truck stopped following the crash. He has not been identified.

State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

