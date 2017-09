CHARLTON, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and car in Charlton.

Authorities say the crash happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. on Worcester Road at the corner of Route 20 and Route 169.

An accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

