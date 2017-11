BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a bicyclist was struck and killed Friday afternoon in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The fatal crash happened just before 2 p.m. at 80 East Cottage Street.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police did not release any additional details.

The incident is under investigation.

