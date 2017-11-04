BOSTON (WHDH) - A bicyclist was struck and killed Friday afternoon by a tractor-trailer truck in Dorchester, according to police. The bicyclist has been identified as 19-year-old Antawani Wright.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on East Cottage Street.

Wright’s father told 7News that he didn’t want to say much because he’s hoping to get a more detailed police report on Sunday. He told 7News it’s his understanding that the driver did stay on the scene.

Boston police said there are no charges pending at this time.

Wright’s father said a vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)