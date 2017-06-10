CNN is reporting that former Vice President Joe Biden is encouraging long-time rival Mitt Romney to return to public life and run for Senate.

During a private event on Friday in Utah, Biden called the former Massachusetts governor “a man of integrity.”

Biden also said Romney should mount a challenge next year according to a person in the room.

The two men were on opposite sides of the 2012 election.

Biden was the running-mate of President Barack Obama and Romney was the Republican Presidential Nominee.

