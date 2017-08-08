Big heroin trafficking organization busted in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Local, state and federal law enforcement officials say they have busted a “high level heroin trafficking organization” in western Massachusetts.

The Hampden district attorney said in a statement Tuesday that police seized 6 kilograms of heroin and arrested 10 people during the execution of several simultaneous raids.

The 6 kilograms of heroin would conservatively yield more than 450,000 bags of heroin on the street.

In addition, police seized 4,500 ready-for-sale bags of heroin, six guns and four motor vehicles.

Authorities are scheduled to discuss details of the case later Tuesday during a news conference at U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration offices in Springfield.

