Big Papi is a legend to Boston, on and off the field

BOSTON (WHDH) - On and off the field, David Ortiz won the hearts of Red Sox Nation.

His clutch hitting helped bring an end to the curse and delivered the city’s first World Series title in 86 years.

But he was also a dedicated philanthropist and a passionate Bostonian.

Just days after the Boston Marathon bombing, Papi hit it out of the park with a powerful message about his home.

“When we needed someone to step up to the plate, that time and place,” said Mayor Marty Walsh, “David Ortiz was the leader and stood up and took our city back.”

Big Papi also celebrated major milestones in Boston.

He became an American citizen, earned an honorary degree from Boston University and launched the David Ortiz Fund, to help kids in both Boston and the Dominican Republic receive medical treatment.

He has been a father figure to the city’s Dominican population.

“As a young Latina girl in this community, playing this sport,” said fan Amanda Leyton-Nolan, “I think it’s really cool seeing someone from the Dominican Republic to come here, live in this city for so long and play in this city for so long.”

“What Big Papi has shown,” said Mayor Walsh, “is that we are an international city and an international country and we shouldn’t forget that.”

