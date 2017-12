BOSTON (WHDH) - Big Papi is selling Red Sox 2004 comeback t-shirts to raise money for charity.

Ortiz showed off the shirts, which he designed himself, while holding the Barstool Sports Patriots t-shirt from last year’s comeback against the Falcons.

. @stoolpresidente @Jared_Carrabis @FeitsBarstool where you at?! Nothin but love for the @Patriots but u forget about the #OGcomeback in 2004? @RedSox Nation – made my own shirt for u. All proceeds to @DavidOrtizFund on sale for 1 month only BUY NOW – https://t.co/7LQzDPhom7 pic.twitter.com/8cVxqfgA5E — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) December 1, 2017

All proceeds for the shirts will benefit the David Ortiz Fund.

