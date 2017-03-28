Big Papi to give commencement speech at Rhode Island school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Red Sox fans would love to see him in the lineup for Opening Day. But instead of playing at Fenway, retired Red Sox DH David Ortiz will give a commencement speech next month.

Big Papi is set to be the featured speaker at New England Tech’s commencement ceremony in Rhode Island.

The event will be held at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence on April 30th.

