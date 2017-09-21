NANTUCKET, MA (WHDH) - Curious crowds gathered on the beach to catch Jose’s crashing waves, but increasing winds and bands of pelting rain sent them home.

While the big waves drew big crowds of surfers in Nantucket, only a few decided they were safe enough to ride.

“It’s too big for me right now. It’s super gnarly, so I’ll wait for it to get smaller before I go out,” one surfer said.

Surfers aren’t the only ones deciding to play it safe as Nantucket faces a tropical storm warning.

Even with the strongest winds and heaviest rains remaining miles off shore, Nantucket residents knew that planning in advance was the best course of action.

“It’s always better to be safe than sorry,” a resident said. “You do need to take the necessary precautions no matter what because we’re 30 miles out to sea and you never know what’s going to happen.”

